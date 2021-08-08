Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is facing charges after police found a person shot and killed in Scotland Neck on Saturday morning.
Scotland Neck police came to the intersection of Grace and 10th Street in response to a single-car crash and found a person who they say died from a gunshot wound.
Police said they learned it was domestic related and arrested Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount.
Clark faces charges of first degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and Scotland Neck police said there may possibly be an additional arrest.
