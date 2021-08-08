Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is facing charges after police found a person shot and killed in Scotland Neck on Saturday morning.

Scotland Neck police came to the intersection of Grace and 10th Street in response to a single-car crash and found a person who they say died from a gunshot wound.

We are working diligently on this incident that occurred this morning and we're following up on leads. Send us a message... Posted by Scotland Neck Police Department on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Police said they learned it was domestic related and arrested Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount.

Scotland Neck Police responded to a single motor vehicle accident this morning at the intersection of Grace and 10th... Posted by Scotland Neck Police Department on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Clark faces charges of first degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and Scotland Neck police said there may possibly be an additional arrest.

