Cooks in 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment reunite 30+ years later

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - It started in Afghanistan last year, when a service member came across a nameplate he couldn’t ignore.

“I have never encountered a last name like that anytime in my life except for my buddy, corporal ... Muldrow, from our first platoon in the late 80s and early 90s. We went to the Gulf War together in 1990,” Tré Ward said.

Ward had met his friend’s wife. After connecting with Muldrow, they then planned to meet, with the rest of the cooks they served with in the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment.

1st Battalion 8th Marine Regiment. (WITN)

But when they discussed it in April 2020, Ward said they had to cancel those plans due to the pandemic.

“But this April, April 2021, I said “Hey, now that people are getting vaccinated, what do you say we kick this thing back up again and have a reunion?” Ward said. “The stories we’ve been telling, the laughter that has ensued, some people said I don’t know if I can handle it again, my sides hurt so much, my mouth hurts so much from laughing so hard last night. Even the spouses have come up and said I haven’t seen a smile on my husband like this in a long time.”

The reunion took time to plan; Ward doesn’t use social media but they kept in touch via email and on Friday, 14 cooks who haven’t seen each other in decades toured Camp Geiger, Camp Johnson and saw the barracks and the site where they say a mess hall used to be at.

“In some ways, the familiarity of it is like, we just picked our conversations up with where we left off with it,” Ward said. “It’s like almost no time has passed.”

Ward recalled working 16-18 hours at times, preparing more than 23,000 portions of chow, every day, twice a day during the Gulf War.

“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of long hours ... because we were all 19, 20, 21, it was easy,” Ward said.

Ward, 53, is an active duty member who’s been a marine for 10 years, spent 7 years in the navy and then taught at a school in central Texas for 7 years.

In 2014, Ward joined the National Guard and has been there until 2019 when he went to Afghanistan and then was discharged, and then was in the U.S. Army where he’ll retire next January as a major.

“Having gone from private all the way up to major ... colorful, multi-service route,” Ward said.

The first weekend of August was spent sharing stories and taking home a “swag bag,” which Ward said included mementos to commemorate the occasion, including an embroidered apron with patches representing the U.S. Marine Corps.

“None have ever been as tight or as like a family, brotherhood, like this platoon,” Ward said. “This has been a resounding success and I’ve just been tugged at my heartstrings.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.