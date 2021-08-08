GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville NC Comic Con was back in-person on Saturday for the first time since it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We were so sad,” organizer Sherry Deel said reflecting back. “The attendance was so limited that we just didn’t figure it was worth doing because the show would’ve been so small.”

But from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year’s participants, vendors and spectators gathered at the Greenville Convention Center following CDC guidelines.

Comic Con returns after being canceled due to COVID-19. (Deric Rush)

Comic Con featured several events, as well as cosplay, where those in attendance dressed as their favorite comic characters and reenacted their favorite scenes.

“God! Some of the cosplay here is like, impeccable,” Shawn Smith said. “There’s Mystique here, there’s the tree lady there, there’s Deadpool.”

There were also panels where people discussed how to become a comic creator, and vendors sold food and merchandise.

Comic wall at Greenville Comic Con (Deric Rush)

For both first-time attendees and seasoned comic con-goers, such as R.J. Marchese and Rob Cochran, the event was a glimpse of normalcy in their lives.

“I’ve been collecting comics for my entire life and there’s nothing like having a comic in your hand; to just sit there and read,” Marchese said.

“Seeing the kids faces light up when they see me, it fills me full of joy,” Cochran said, dressed as Thanos from Marvel’s “Avengers” comic series. “For the last year or so, we haven’t been able to do this. And to see everybody finally getting able to come out and enjoy, It’s just everything. It’s everything.”

A reptile showcase was held outside the convention center featuring rare and exotic reptile species.

