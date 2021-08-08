Kinston community event and giveaway Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Holloway Center in Kinston is hosting a community event consisting of free food, a bouncy house for children and a free t-shirt giveaway Sunday.

A forward re-entry program will also be at the event to assist former incarcerated individuals who are entering back into their communities.

The Church in the Streets organization is putting it on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

