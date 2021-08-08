Advertisement

BACA Seafood & Music Street Festival event returns in-person

By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie Alumni Community Association held their annual fundraising festival on Sunday after having to reschedule it due to weather.

Proceeds from the BACA Seafood and Music Street Festival will benefit the BACA-Bertie High School non-profit scholarship and community program, helping students with their college expenses with scholarship funds.

“For the past 11 years we’ve awarded over 100 scholarships,” president Jackie Lyons White said. “We’re going to help them go to college. Even if it doesn’t cover nothing but a book. It comes from out heart and our earned working money and our sweat equity.”

Several food trucks, vendors and local businesses came to set up shop to help support the fundraiser.

“I own pharmacies in several places, but I’ve never seen a thing like this,” Pittman’s Pharmacy Raghunadh Doppalapudi said. “I appreciate the organizers for doing this and I really feel the community here so I want to help as much as I can.”

Pamela Chamblee, a teacher at Bertie High School, said this was important knowing what it was like for her as a college student.

“I know how important it is for kids to get the funding that they need,” Chamblee said. “Coming from a single parent home, youngest of eight, only one to go to college. So I know how important this is. Working with kids, just seeing the possibilities. Looking at their gifts and their talents and what they bring to the table and knowing that the sky is the limit, or there is no limit.”

BACA is made up of community members that are Bertie High School alumni, some who have graduated in the late 1960s.

Bertie County holds festival to raise money for college scholarships
