BACA Seafood and Music Street Festival rescheduled for Sunday

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie Alumni Community Association’s Seafood and Music Street Festival will take place Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The festival was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday due to Saturdays weather.

Organizers say the festival is at Granville Street from Queen to King Street in downtown Windsor from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be a variety of things to enjoy at the event, ranging from food to craft and jewelry vendors.

The event will also feature a live band with a car and motorcycle show.

According to organizers, proceeds will go to the BACA-Bertie High School non-profit scholarship and community program.

