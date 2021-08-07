Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tar Heel Little League has been removed from the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament as a precaution due to at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team, officials said.

“So sorry to hear this,” commissioner Brian Weingartz said. “If adversity as a child helps produce great, productive adults these kids have a great future. They’ve been through a lot the last few years but I have confidence each of them will fight their way through this. They are and always will be winners!!!”

Tar Heel manager Cory Scott posted on Facebook his reaction below.

It comes with a heavy heart that I bring you this news. Our dreams of going to Williamsport have come to an end.... Posted by Cory Scott on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.