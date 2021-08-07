Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 7, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tar Heel Little League has been removed from the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament as a precaution due to at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team, officials said.
“So sorry to hear this,” commissioner Brian Weingartz said. “If adversity as a child helps produce great, productive adults these kids have a great future. They’ve been through a lot the last few years but I have confidence each of them will fight their way through this. They are and always will be winners!!!”
Tar Heel manager Cory Scott posted on Facebook his reaction below.
