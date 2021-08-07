Randolph Johnson Memorial Park Dedication cancelled due to weather

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Beaufort was suppose to celebrate the 2021 re-opening of the Randolph Johnson Memorial Park Saturday, but the event was cancelled due to weather.

According to the towns Facebook page, they are rescheduling due to the weather forecast and the large amount of rain they have already gotten.

The town said they will host an event to celebrate the park in the near future.

