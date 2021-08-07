Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Holly Ridge on Friday.

Deputies came to 412 Hardison Road at 3:15 a.m. Friday where a man was shot and killed. He was found dead on the floor inside of a home, according to Col. Chris Thomas.

The man who died was allegedly killed by his roommate, who called 911 after the shooting and is being held at the sheriff’s office.

No names have been released at this time citing the ongoing investigation.

