Advertisement

North Carolina county, city order indoor face mask mandate

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Face coverings will be required again within all indoor public places, businesses and establishments in Durham County and the city of Durham due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

City and county leaders issued a new state of emergency on Saturday that takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mask mandate ended July 30, but that doesn’t prevent local governments from approving restrictions, including school systems.

The Durham city and county mask mandate provides several exceptions.

The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has helped raised dramatically the number of cases and hospitalizations nationally statewide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident
Greenville armed robbery
Greenville police looking for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
Dr. Michael Waldrum
“We’re seeing the 4th wave of COVID”: Vidant CEO weighs in on challenges of Delta
This venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
Raleigh cobra owner pleads guilty, turning over $35,000 worth of snakes
MEMO: UNC System President pushes implementation of “get vaccinated or get tested regularly” staff policy

Latest News

From June to August 2021, NC COVID-19 dashboard shows an uptick in cases.
Health officials discuss latest COVID-19 data trends in Pitt County
Vaccines will be required for Faculty and Staff at ECU
UNC System President asks universities to require Faculty/Staff vaccinations or get regularly tested
Hospital sees surge in COVID hospitalizations.
Hospital sees surge in COVID hospitalizations as emergency responders run low on staff
Dr. Michael Waldrum
“We’re seeing the 4th wave of COVID”: Vidant CEO weighs in on challenges of Delta