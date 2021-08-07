Advertisement

Man arrested in Goldsboro fatal stabbing

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One man has been charged with stabbing another man to death.

According to officials, police went out to the 900th block of Carver Drive around 2:36 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, they found Jesus Valles ,25, suffering from a stab to the torso.

Valles was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care’s Emergency Department then later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he died from his injuries.

According to officials, the investigation revealed Valles was stabbed during an altercation with Gilber Arnoldo Ramirez-Perez,31.

Ramirez-Perez was arrested around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond for first degree murder.

Ramirez-Perez’s first appearance is set for August 9th.

