Health officials discuss latest COVID-19 data trends in Pitt County

From June to August 2021, NC COVID-19 dashboard shows an uptick in cases.
From June to August 2021, NC COVID-19 dashboard shows an uptick in cases.
By Cindy Choi
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum joined Pitt County health director Dr. John Silvernail on Friday to discuss the rapid increase in new cases, hospitalizations and testing the system is seeing.

“We’re seeing the 4th wave of COVID”: Vidant CEO weighs in on challenges of Delta

“All three of those numbers are up significantly over just three weeks ago,” Waldrum said. “That has led to a very rapid increase in patients needing to be in the hospital.”

The fourth wave of Covid in eastern North Carolina is in the form of a delta variant, which Waldrum said is highly infectious and spreads easily.

“It also seems to be affecting younger people, because they primarily are not vaccinated as much,” Waldrum said. He added 98% of admissions at Vidant Health over the last few weeks are unvaccinated people.

“Our data matches the national data, in that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be infected and greater than 25 times more likely to be hospitalized,” Waldrum said.

Pitt County health director Dr. John Silvernail looked at the COVID-19 North Carolina dashboard.

“Here’s the state epidemic curve,” Silvernail said moving his cursor. “As Dr. Waldrum said, our previous slopes were more gradual in our waves, and this Delta slope is much steeper. The climb up this Delta wave is much steeper.”

Silvernail pointed out the curve between June 2021 to August 2021.

In response to figuring out what’s the right thing to do in schools as the Pitt County Board of Education waits for an updated “Strong Schools Public Health,” toolkit, Silvernail said it’s hard to stand in opposition of guidance from the CDC, AAP and the state that says children should be masked.

Pitt County Schools wait to make decision on mask guidelines for upcoming semester

“Although the burden of decision is with the school board to decide what’s in the best interest of the students, faculty and staff of Pitt County Schools,” Silvernail said. “We certainly would encourage the students to be vaccinated. There may again, even among students, there may be some students who have medical reason not to take the vaccine or other concerns but we certainly would encourage them. I think surveillance in unvaccinated and to some extent even the vaccinated is reasonable given the spread of this delta variant.”

