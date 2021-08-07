Advertisement

Atlantic Beach Music Festival underway

Atlantic Beach Music Festival
Atlantic Beach Music Festival(Atlantic Beach Music Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The annual music festival is back at the circle in Atlantic Beach this Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Carteret Community College to take the free shuttle to the festival. The shuttle will run from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Many groups like Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, The Embers, and the Mighty Saints of Soul will preform throughout the day, but the event will start off with the Band of Oz at 11:00 a.m.

The festival is free and open to the public, tickets are not required.

Organizers say it is a rain or shine event, unless in the case of severe weather.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident
Greenville armed robbery
Greenville police looking for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
Dr. Michael Waldrum
“We’re seeing the 4th wave of COVID”: Vidant CEO weighs in on challenges of Delta
This venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
Raleigh cobra owner pleads guilty, turning over $35,000 worth of snakes
MEMO: UNC System President pushes implementation of “get vaccinated or get tested regularly” staff policy

Latest News

Randolph Johnson Memorial Park
Randolph Johnson Memorial Park Dedication cancelled due to weather
Man arrested in Goldsboro fatal stabbing
Groups to host Stuff the Bus school supplies drive in Greenville
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Soggy weather holds through today