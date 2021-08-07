Atlantic Beach Music Festival underway

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The annual music festival is back at the circle in Atlantic Beach this Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Carteret Community College to take the free shuttle to the festival. The shuttle will run from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Many groups like Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, The Embers, and the Mighty Saints of Soul will preform throughout the day, but the event will start off with the Band of Oz at 11:00 a.m.

The festival is free and open to the public, tickets are not required.

Organizers say it is a rain or shine event, unless in the case of severe weather.

