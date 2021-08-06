Advertisement

White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident
Greenville armed robbery
Greenville police looking for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
“Vanishing” minutes: State audit details Plymouth’s issue with documenting council meetings
Vidant doctor talks Kathy Griffin lung cancer diagnosis, what to look out for
Elm Street Park
Little League Softball World Series will mean road closure

Latest News

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) displays a metal spike on the Senate floor while speaking about his...
Controversial nominee nearing role to oversee federal lands
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card