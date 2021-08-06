“We’re seeing the 4th wave of COVID”: Vidant CEO weighs in on challenges of Delta

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina is dealing with a fourth wave of COVID-19 in the form of the Delta variant.

That’s according to Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum who shared during a Friday update how rapidly the mutation is spreading here in the east.

Waldrum said the hospital system did 1,420 tests on Thursday alone and 202 cases were positive making for a 14 percent positive rate. One month ago, the system had 23 patients receiving care for COVID-19. Now, it’s up to 76 inpatients with COVID-19 and ICU utilization is increasing, according to Waldrum.

Waldrum said the cases have shifted to a younger age group too. He says that 48 of their patients are under 65 years old and that 16 are between 25 and 49.

The Delta virus is also changing the calculus on when patients are getting infected. Waldrum said with previous COVID, it used to take around a week to get infected, now though, he says that window is gone and that people are getting infected and needing care sooner.

Waldrum said in June, Delta accounted for 16 percent of cases. Now, he said it’s 85 percent. Since January, Waldrum said that they’ve had 2,187 admissions for COVID-19. Just 40 of those patients were vaccinated and saw breakthrough COVID infection, a testament to how effective vaccines are, Waldrum said.

“98% of our admissions over the last few weeks are unvaccinated people,” Waldrum said.

The hospital CEO said that unless more people get vaccinated, we will see another mutation of COVID-19 beyond Delta that hopefully doesn’t dodge vaccines.

