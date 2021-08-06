Advertisement

Utility work continues in Winterville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Utility work continues in downtown Winterville as crews upgrade and replace parts of the town’s sewer system.

Main Street between Highway 11 and Mill Street closed back on July 12th and was supposed to open back up this Monday.

Assistant Town Manager Ben Williams says the rainy weather combined with logistical challenges will delay the re-opening until the 16th.

Williams says the sewer rehab project includes work to repair or replace aging pipes and manholes that have become damaged. He says making the improvements will reduce maintenance costs for the town and reduce the chances of any sanitary sewer overflows in the future.

Williams says, “It’s kind of like taking care of your house. Sometimes you may have to move the furniture out of the living room to clean the carpet so you have some temporary inconveniences for a hopefully long time solution.”

Williams says additional streets in the downtown area will see work completed in the next couple of months, but not all repairs will lead to road closures.

