U.S. Coast Guard commissions new cutter named after local WWII hero

New Coast Guard ship commissioned at Fort Macon.
New Coast Guard ship commissioned at Fort Macon.(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
FORT MACON, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has added a new ship to its fleet, and it’s named after a WWII hero from Carteret County. The Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris was commissioned on Friday at Fort Macon.

The fast response cutter is named after Beaufort native Glen Harris who joined the Coast Guard in 1929. On August 7, 1942, Harris alongside of three other Coast Guardsmen landed the first assault wave of Marines on the island of Tulgai during World War II. During that fight, Harris made repeated trips over the course of three days while taking heavy fire. Harris and the three others were awarded the Silver Star for their gallantry.

Members of Harris’ family were in attendance at the commissioning ceremony.

Admiral Linda Fagan said this cutter and its crew will soon be heading out, “This particular cutter is destined for Bahrain in the Arabian gulf where it will conduct national security operations in support of our D.O.D partners in the region. We know this crew is ready and excited to get over there.”

The Coast Guard cutter Glen Harris is 154-foot long vessel that will be used in search and rescue missions, smuggler interceptions, and in Port Security.

