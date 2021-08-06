Advertisement

UNC System President asks universities to require Faculty/Staff vaccinations or get regularly tested

East Carolina University already announced similar plans for the fall semester
Vaccines will be required for Faculty and Staff at ECU
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System President Peter Hans is asking all UNC System Schools to require their faculty and staff to either get vaccinated or get regularly tested for COVID-19.

“I think it’s reasonable to ask our faculty and staff to comply with the same protective measures we are asking of our students,” said Hans in a letter to the school chancellors.

One ECU grounds staff member, Willie Langley, said he’s been vaccinated and understands the decision.

“Everyone should be tested and everyone should get the shot,” said Langley.

“It’s an individual thing, their belief or whatever they want to do, but there comes a time that sometimes you got to do things you don’t want to do to protect yourself in the long run,” explained Langley.

Some ECU freshmen preparing for the start of their college careers are on board as well.

“If we have to do it, it only makes sense that the teachers have to do it. They’re going to be there in the classrooms with us,” said Hayliegh Cook.

“The fact that we have to be tested is good because it just helps make everybody safe,” added another freshman, Allison Davis.

In addition to faculty and staff, students living on campus will also have to comply with regular testing throughout the semester if they are not vaccinated. ECU’s website said there will be ongoing testing with 50% of students and faculty/staff tested each week.

All students are required to tell the school if they are vaccinated or not.

