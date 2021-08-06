Advertisement

Tar Heel Little League of Greenville wins opener over West Virginia at Southeast Regional

They next play Saturday at 4 PM
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, GA (WITN) - Tar Heel Little League of Greenville representing North Carolina well on Friday morning as they beat West Virginia 4-3 to open play at the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Greenville got down early on a home run but took advantage of some mistakes in the second to grab the 2-1 lead. Luke Tyndall drove in a run in the 3rd with a single. Our recent Pepsi Sports Spotlight player Parker Simo also drove in a run with a single in the 4th to go up 4-1.

Tar Heel had to survive a final inning rally but held on for the 4-3 win. They will face the winner of Virginia and Florida in the winners bracket Saturday. It is slated for 4 PM.

