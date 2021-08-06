SOUND RIVERS: 15 sites fail this week’s Swim Guide
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen Eastern Carolina sites failed this week’s Swim Guide test.
Sound Rivers puts out the weekly guide every Friday afternoon in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds, just in time for people as they make weekend plans.
The group says the high number of failures is a sign that runoff from this week’s heavy rains has affected water quality in the area.
Failed sites in the Neuse River Basin
- Core Creek
- Lawson Park
- Slocum Creek at the Havelock boat ramp
- Brice’s Creek
- Midyette Street
- Pierce Creek
- Rice Creek
Failed sites in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin
- Port Terminal
- Greenville Town Common
- Yankee Hall at Pactolus
- Mason’s Landing
- Washington waterfront
- Havens Garden
- Pamlico Plantation
- Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek
Each week, Sound Rivers’ volunteers collect water samples from 49 popular recreation sites which are tested for E. coli bacteria.
