SOUND RIVERS: 15 sites fail this week’s Swim Guide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen Eastern Carolina sites failed this week’s Swim Guide test.

Sound Rivers puts out the weekly guide every Friday afternoon in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds, just in time for people as they make weekend plans.

The group says the high number of failures is a sign that runoff from this week’s heavy rains has affected water quality in the area.

Failed sites in the Neuse River Basin

Core Creek

Lawson Park

Slocum Creek at the Havelock boat ramp

Brice’s Creek

Midyette Street

Pierce Creek

Rice Creek

Failed sites in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin

Port Terminal

Greenville Town Common

Yankee Hall at Pactolus

Mason’s Landing

Washington waterfront

Havens Garden

Pamlico Plantation

Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek

Each week, Sound Rivers’ volunteers collect water samples from 49 popular recreation sites which are tested for E. coli bacteria.

