SOUND RIVERS: 15 sites fail this week’s Swim Guide

Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen Eastern Carolina sites failed this week’s Swim Guide test.

Sound Rivers puts out the weekly guide every Friday afternoon in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds, just in time for people as they make weekend plans.

The group says the high number of failures is a sign that runoff from this week’s heavy rains has affected water quality in the area.

Failed sites in the Neuse River Basin

  • Core Creek
  • Lawson Park
  • Slocum Creek at the Havelock boat ramp
  • Brice’s Creek
  • Midyette Street
  • Pierce Creek
  • Rice Creek

Failed sites in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin

  • Port Terminal
  • Greenville Town Common
  • Yankee Hall at Pactolus
  • Mason’s Landing
  • Washington waterfront
  • Havens Garden
  • Pamlico Plantation
  • Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek

Each week, Sound Rivers’ volunteers collect water samples from 49 popular recreation sites which are tested for E. coli bacteria.

