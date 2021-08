Silver Alert issued for Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Greenville.

Greenville police are looking for 60-year-old Sidney Boger. He is described as 5′7″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say he was last seen on Brown Lea Drive in a red short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you know where he might be, call Greenville police at (252) 329-4300.

