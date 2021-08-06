Saving Graces: Steele, Richie and Lux

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three foster mates are looking for their forever homes.

Steele, Richie and Lux all share the same foster home, but are not siblings. Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say the three have become very bonded and would make a wonderful addition to any home.

Lux is a 12-week old girl who was found in a bumper of a car. They say she is spunky and loves her foster brothers.

Steele is a 12-week-old boy who is mild-mannered, but loves to play with his foster mates.

Lastly, Richie is 13-weeks-old and was found at a warehouse as a lone kitten. Volunteers say he is super friendly.

All three are good around young children, cats and tolerate dogs.

Saving Graces will be in PetSmart on Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1- 4 p.m.

Volunteers say they are also in need of foster homes. They say they are seeing a lot of surrenders, which has led to an overflow of unwanted cats and kittens. The shelters are at capacity and there is no where for all of the animals to go, so they are looking for volunteers to take in the animals.

If you are interested in Steele, Richie, Lux or any of the animals at Saving Graces, click here.

