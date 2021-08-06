Raleigh cobra owner pleads guilty, turning over $35,000 worth of snakes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The man whose venomous “zebra cobra” was spotted on the loose earlier this year has pleaded guilty to one count of owning a venomous snake.

WRAL is reporting that Chris Gifford, of Raleigh, must turn over $35,000 worth of snakes and pay $13,162 in restitution for, among other things, police and EMS response. Gifford also promises not to possess any other snakes for a year.

Gifford was charged earlier this year with 40 counts that included owning venomous reptiles, failing to notify police that the zebra cobra escaped and not properly labeling some cages.

Under the plea agreement entered with the state Friday, 39 of the charges were dismissed.

On Friday, Gifford’s attorney, Anna Smith Felts, said Gifford is “extremely sorry.”

Gifford’s zebra cobra, a venomous spitting snake not native to the U.S., escaped his home in November, but Gifford never reported it missing.

A North Raleigh homeowner reported spotting a mysterious striped snake on their porch in late June. Police, neighbors and others were on the lookout for the snake for more than a day before it was captured June 30.

“”Clearly there was a lack of judgment on this day back in November,” Felts said Friday.

Authorities later seized 75 snakes from Gifford’s home.

North Carolina is one of only six states that don’t ban private ownership of venomous snakes or require a permit to have them. But owners must follow specific regulations, including housing them in secure enclosures with warning signs and notifying authorities whenever one escapes.

