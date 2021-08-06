Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament scheduled for October

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The 6th Annual Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament is scheduled for the second weekend of October.

The tournament scheduled for Oct. 9, is open to all residents of Pine Knoll Shores, family members, property owners, and town employees.

Participants will be allowed to fish from the surf, a pier, a kayak, or by boat.

All ages are welcome in the tournament as well. Those 13 years and older will compete in the adult tournament, while those 12 and younger will compete in the kid’s tournament.

The tournament will begin at 6 a.m. that Saturday. Weigh-ins will be held at McNeill Park, with the kids’ weigh-in from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and the adult weigh-in from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winners will be determined by weight in each category. Adult tournament winners will receive a plague and kids’ tournament winners will receive a t-shirt.

Registration for those 12 and under is free, and adults are $10 each. The deadline to register is Sept. 17th.

Anyone wishing to register, can pick up a form in the PKS Police Station lobby. Registration must be returned with cash or check, made payable to the Town of Pine Knoll Shores, and dropped off on the front left side of the Police Department entrance in the depository.

Legal size limits of fish caught will be enforced, and no flounder are allowed in the tournament. Anyone 16 years or older will be required to have a North Carolina salt-water fishing license.

