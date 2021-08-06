Locals gather to cheer on Tar Heel Little League at watch party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans back in Greenville paying close attention to the Tar Heel Little League game. Tie Breakers in Greenville hosted a watch party. Little League players, parents and even some of their regular season coaches on hand to cheer on the Tar Heel LL team. Different than coaching in person but still keeping tabs on their guys.

“It’s great, it’s exciting we have two of our Pepsi players out there today Webb Evans and Aiden Coats,” says Tar Heel Little League coach Phillip Goldstein, “I still feel like I am coaching from afar though. Still talking to my assistant coach who is sitting here too. It’s fun, it’s great, and we are happy for these kids. They deserve it.”

