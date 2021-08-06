Larry is the newest bear statue in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -There’s a new addition to all of the bear statues in New Bern that have different artwork on them.

Thursday, a new bear statue named Larry was unveiled.

Larry is at the KOA Campground and he will greet guests as they come into the grounds.

The bear is named after Pat Holtzclaw’s husband Larry Holtzclaw.

Larry was a fireman for the Charlotte Fire Department for 31-years, then he retired and moved to the beach.

Shortly after retirement, along with his wife Pat, they started managing KOA Campgrounds in North Carolina, ending up in New Bern.

Larry passed away in September of 2014 and the owners of the KOA Campground surprised Pat with the bear statue.

Pat says, “Larry was the type of person who always greeted everyone and had kind things to say about everyone. He knew how to handle kids, adults and you name it. He is very missed for his soul and for his friendship.”

Pat says you can look at the bear and see Larry’s eyes. When we asked what Larry would think of the bear, she said, “Larry would love the bear.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.