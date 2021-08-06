Advertisement

Kinston City Manager reflects on career as he gets set to leave

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A long-time city manager in the east is beginning his final week after nearly a decade on the job.

Kinston City Manager Tony Sears Will be stepping down from his post a week from tomorrow.

Sears is leaving Kinston to become the deputy manager for the City of Wilson.

Public Services Director Rhonda Barwick Will be serving as interim city manager until a full-time replacement is named.

Sears says leading improvements to Queen Street in downtown Kinston is among his proudest accomplishments. He says he will always be thankful for the chance to serve the city. “It’s always bittersweet when you have the opportunity to move on and try new opportunities in life and Kinston has been great to me for almost the last 10 years. We’ve raised our family here, and I think there’s a lot of positive exciting things still left for Kinston to do and I wish the next manager the best of luck in achieving those goals.”

Mayor Don Hardy says the city is searching for a new manager now, and no timeframe is set to name a replacement.

