Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny and warm Friday; Showers and storms Saturday

Forecast Discussion: Under partly sunny skies, temperatures will climb to the mid-80s for afternoon highs with increasing humidity levels, Friday. An area of low pressure will move through the area on Saturday, bringing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Most areas should see between a half and one inch of rain.

We’ll go back to dry on Sunday with temps climbing to the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will build over the area next week pushing temperatures to the low 90s through mid-week under mostly sunny skies.

Friday

Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: East 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered to numerous showers and storms. Rain chance: 70%. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: South 5-10.