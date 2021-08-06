Advertisement

InfinityLink begins work on fiber optic internet project in La Grange

(WBKO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
La Grange, N.C. (WITN) - Work has started on a high-speed internet project in one Eastern Carolina town.

InfinityLink Communications said that work is underway on its Fiber to the Home Network in the town of La Grange.

The company said that the project will be its first commercially available 10Gig deployment.

“Upon completion, over 1500 potential customers will be able to use this high-speed fiber-optic network, which will provide download speeds up to 10 GIG. This is over 10 times faster than the fastest speed offered by current service providers. InfinityLink will provide cutting-edge fiber-optic communications including high-speed Fiber Internet, phone, and HD TV,” the company said in a press release.

Officials say they expect to begin offering service to customers by the end of the year.

We’re told residents will get word by mail about construction in their neighborhood and that those interested in the services can go to InfinityLink’s website.

