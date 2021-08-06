GUC reports second sewage spill in one week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in a week, Greenville Utilities is reporting a sewage spill.

The latest one was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Pine and Millbrook streets in Greenville.

GUC says a contractor caused an overflow of a manhole with some 7,500 gallons of sewage getting into Green Mill Run, which is a tributary of the Tar River.

The utility says they were able to stop the spill in about 45 minutes while areas near the manhole, as well as those downstream were treated with a chlorine solution.

Last Thursday, GUC said 4,500 gallons of sewage made its way into another Tar River tributary thanks to a collapsed sewer line on Beasley Drive.

