Greenville police looking for suspects in convenience store armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville convenience store was robbed by two armed men just before midnight Thursday.

Sergeant Williams with Greenville police says it happened at My Stop Convenience Store on the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road.

Officers say two men ran away with cash, but no customers were in the store at the time and no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided a description of who they are looking for. If you have any information, give Greenville police a call at (252) 329-4315.

