COVID-19: Surge continues with 4,506 new cases on Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19 cases across the state.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the Delta variant.

Figures out Friday show 4,506 new cases of the virus. North Carolina now has had 1,071,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Here in Eastern Carolina, several counties have seen a rapid increase in the number of cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Duplin County has 720 positive cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Pitt with 447, Martin at 428, Tyrrell with 398, Greene at 394, and Onslow with 391.

The highest in the state is Columbus County with 922 cases per 100,000.

The Department of Health and Human Services says people in the hospital with the virus climbed to 1,715 on Friday, compared to just 410 a month ago.

