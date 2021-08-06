BACA Seafood & Music Street Festival postponed to Sunday

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The BACA Seafood and Music Street Festival that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast.

Festival organizers say the event will happen on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The festival is on Granville Street from Queen to King Street in downtown Windsor.

The streets will be closed off for attendees to check out the 23 vendors signed up to sell food, including seafood, BBQ, chicken, ribs, hot dogs, burgers, and more. There will also be food trucks, craft, jewelry, and book vendors, along with businesses. The festival will also feature a live band, DJ, and a car and motorcycle show.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the BACA-Bertie High School non-profit scholarship and community program. For more information on the festival, you can call 919-452-1981.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.