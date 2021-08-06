Advertisement

BACA Seafood & Music Street Festival postponed to Sunday

BACA Bertie Seafood & Music Festival
BACA Bertie Seafood & Music Festival(BACA Bertie Seafood & Music Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The BACA Seafood and Music Street Festival that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast.

Festival organizers say the event will happen on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The festival is on Granville Street from Queen to King Street in downtown Windsor.

The streets will be closed off for attendees to check out the 23 vendors signed up to sell food, including seafood, BBQ, chicken, ribs, hot dogs, burgers, and more. There will also be food trucks, craft, jewelry, and book vendors, along with businesses. The festival will also feature a live band, DJ, and a car and motorcycle show.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the BACA-Bertie High School non-profit scholarship and community program. For more information on the festival, you can call 919-452-1981.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident
“Vanishing” minutes: State audit details Plymouth’s issue with documenting council meetings
Elm Street Park
Little League Softball World Series will mean road closure
Raleigh Skeleton
‘See you soon, idiots’: Raleigh man puts 13-ft skeleton in his yard to encourage vaccinations
Vidant doctor talks Kathy Griffin lung cancer diagnosis, what to look out for

Latest News

House Republicans sent a letter to hospitals across our state urging them to reconsider the...
NC House Republicans send letter to hospital CEO’s about vaccine mandate
Atlantic Beach Music Festival
Atlantic Beach Music Festival kicks off Saturday
“Tell Me” Challenge Sweepstakes offers small business owners chance to win $5,000.
Insurance company gives small business owners chance to win $5,000
Congratulations to Tom Gabriel!
Congratulations: Director retires after nearly 40 years at WITN