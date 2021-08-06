Advertisement

Atlantic Beach set to hold annual Beach Music Festival Saturday

(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of beach music will once again be filling the air around Atlantic Beach in Carteret County on Saturday.

The annual music festival on the beach will once again take place at the circle in Atlantic Beach, event organizer and Director of Recreation Morgan Gilbert says the town is more than excited for the festival.

“We love the beach music festival because its a festival directly on the beach which is rare. Most of the time festivals are held in the event center but we will be able to party in the sand. This is free and non ticketed event, totally free,” said Gilbert.

the music starts playing at 11:00am with the Band of Oz, other groups performing throughout the day include Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, The Embers and the Mighty Saints of Soul.

Food Trucks and Beer will be on hand at the event. Organizers say they are strongly encouraging anyone who is coming to the concert to park at Carteret Community College and to take the free shuttle to the circle since parking will be limited.

The festival is free and open to the public, tickets are not required. The shuttle will from from 9:00am to 6:00pm. The festival is a rain or shine event, unless severe weather threatens the area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident
Greenville armed robbery
Greenville police looking for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
“Vanishing” minutes: State audit details Plymouth’s issue with documenting council meetings
Vidant doctor talks Kathy Griffin lung cancer diagnosis, what to look out for
Elm Street Park
Little League Softball World Series will mean road closure

Latest News

New Coast Guard ship commissioned at Fort Macon.
U.S. Coast Guard commissions new cutter named after local WWII hero
Vaccines will be required for Faculty and Staff at ECU
UNC System President asks universities to require Faculty/Staff vaccinations or get regularly tested
Hospital sees surge in COVID hospitalizations.
Hospital sees surge in COVID hospitalizations as emergency responders run low on staff
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stormy Saturday