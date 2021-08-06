Atlantic Beach set to hold annual Beach Music Festival Saturday

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of beach music will once again be filling the air around Atlantic Beach in Carteret County on Saturday.

The annual music festival on the beach will once again take place at the circle in Atlantic Beach, event organizer and Director of Recreation Morgan Gilbert says the town is more than excited for the festival.

“We love the beach music festival because its a festival directly on the beach which is rare. Most of the time festivals are held in the event center but we will be able to party in the sand. This is free and non ticketed event, totally free,” said Gilbert.

the music starts playing at 11:00am with the Band of Oz, other groups performing throughout the day include Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, The Embers and the Mighty Saints of Soul.

Food Trucks and Beer will be on hand at the event. Organizers say they are strongly encouraging anyone who is coming to the concert to park at Carteret Community College and to take the free shuttle to the circle since parking will be limited.

The festival is free and open to the public, tickets are not required. The shuttle will from from 9:00am to 6:00pm. The festival is a rain or shine event, unless severe weather threatens the area.

