Ahlers impressing coach as returning players have ECU ahead of schedule at fall camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football hard at work this week and put on shoulder pads this morning for practice.

With more than 20 returning players this year the Pirates are way ahead of schedule for fall camp.

They have hit the ground running. Greenville’s Holton Ahlers has really been impressive to start camp. He said he is playing with a lot of confidence due to his familiarity with everyone. His head coach is taking notice.

“Holton has been very sharp. I mean all his checks. He’s made very few mistakes, and today in particular, I thought he was very good with his checks. I though he was putting the ball where it needs to be and just kind of a sharp start,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Guys kind of know where to go and what to do. It’s no different than anybody else. That first year you are trying to figure everybody out and everybody is trying to figure you out. Then we had the pandemic so last year was crazy but it’s really good to have that experience back.”

