Work underway on Havelock bypass

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Work is underway on a bypass that will get you around Havelock.

Construction started along the new route of the bypass with land clearing.

The bypass will take traffic around Havelock and not through the town and its many stoplights.

The total cost of the project will be just over $167 million.

The completion date for the project is slated for the spring of 2024.

The bypass will start just north of Havelock and extend approximately 10 miles to just south of the Craven-Carteret County line.

This project will relieve traffic near the entrances of Cherry Point.

Brad McMannen, Resident Engineer with NCDOT says, “No delays currently and when we are doing work on 70 we will have restrictions like no lane closures during daytime hours during the summer but we will have some during off-season.”

The Havelock bypass will be a four-lane median divided highway that will provide a high-speed alternative to using Highway 70 through town.

The roadway will also help improve traffic and freight movement along the U.S. 70 corridor, which is a major connection from the Morehead City Port to Raleigh.

