Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is dead following a lawnmowing accident Thursday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that a 17-year-old boy was using a riding lawn mower near a pond at a home on Ramblewood Drive.

Investigators said that due to the incline of the ground next to the pond, the lawn mower lost traction with the ground and slid into the pond and overturned on the teen.

Two other people at the home noticed they no longer heard the lawn mower and found the teen in the water.

We’re told they were able to get the teen on land and started CPR until EMS and deputies arrived.

Unfortunately, the boy did not survive.

