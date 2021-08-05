Advertisement

‘See you soon, idiots’: Raleigh man puts 13-ft skeleton in his yard to encourage vaccinations

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - No, Halloween has not come early this year. But you might think it has if you walked down Oakwood Avenue in downtown Raleigh.

WRAL reports, Jesse Jones has lived on the corner Oakwood Avenue and East Street in Raleigh for 14 years and is known for his lavish Halloween displays.

This time, he’s using his decorations to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He hopes he will at least convince one person to get vaccinated with his yard display.

Raleigh Skeleton
Raleigh Skeleton(WRAL)

In his yard stands a 13-foot tall skeleton, depicting an unvaccinated person, with a sign hanging on him that says, “Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!”

There’s also several tombstones representing unvaccinated people, some with political messages, like “I listened to Trump” and “I got my news from Fox.”

Jones’ mother-in-law lost her life to COVID-19. She was 90 years old and living in a memory care facility at the time. He said he’s upset over her death because it was preventable.

Jones hopes his yard display will help combat misinformation and get people to focus on science coming out of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health experts say that the majority of coronavirus deaths are among people who are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Latest News

The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood
Vaccine incentives increased in NC
North Carolina being more generous with vaccine incentives
UNC System requiring vaccinations or weekly tests at all universities