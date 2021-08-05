‘See you soon, idiots’: Raleigh man puts 13-ft skeleton in his yard to encourage vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - No, Halloween has not come early this year. But you might think it has if you walked down Oakwood Avenue in downtown Raleigh.

WRAL reports, Jesse Jones has lived on the corner Oakwood Avenue and East Street in Raleigh for 14 years and is known for his lavish Halloween displays.

This time, he’s using his decorations to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He hopes he will at least convince one person to get vaccinated with his yard display.

Raleigh Skeleton (WRAL)

In his yard stands a 13-foot tall skeleton, depicting an unvaccinated person, with a sign hanging on him that says, “Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!”

There’s also several tombstones representing unvaccinated people, some with political messages, like “I listened to Trump” and “I got my news from Fox.”

Jones’ mother-in-law lost her life to COVID-19. She was 90 years old and living in a memory care facility at the time. He said he’s upset over her death because it was preventable.

Jones hopes his yard display will help combat misinformation and get people to focus on science coming out of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health experts say that the majority of coronavirus deaths are among people who are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.