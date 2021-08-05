Part of Outer Banks highway narrowed due to standing water

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are warning drivers to take it slow on the Outer Banks after Wednesday’s heavy rainfall.

The Department of Transportation says lanes are narrowed on Highway 12 south of the Basnight Bridge to Hatteras due to standing water. The areas impacted include Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Ocracoke Island.

https://www.facebook.com/NCDOTNC12/photos/a.380725252012558/4284433461641698

The DOT says the roads are still passable, but drivers should slow down and be careful in areas where there is standing water.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.