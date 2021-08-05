Onslow Memorial sees 525% jump in COVID-19 patients in past month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital says it has seen a 525% increase in COVID-19 patients from a month ago.

Onslow Memorial Hospital says they attribute this drastic jump to the spread of the Delta variant and the county’s low vaccination rate. DHHS says just 38% of Onslow County residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 47% statewide.

The hospital says their 25 positive patients are the most they have seen since February 2nd. A month ago, the hospital was averaging six positive patients per day.

OMH now has the following visitor restrictions in place:

COVID-19 patients, both inpatient and emergency department: No visitors

Other patients: One designated, screened companion for the duration of their hospital stay. Those in the emergency department will only be allowed in the lobby. NICU and pediatric patients can have two visitors assigned, but only one can visit at a time.

