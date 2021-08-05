Onslow County sees two new COVID deaths since Monday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County is continuing to exceed the State’s COVID-19 infection rate and is also listed as having substantial community spread within the county.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since Monday, August 2 and the infection rate has risen to levels last seen in February.

Since Monday, 409 new cases have been reported in Onslow County, bringing the total case count to 19,619 with 18,570 marked as cleared, while 164 have died.

There are 25 Onslow County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and there are five reported clusters of infection in the County involving congregate living facilities or workplaces.

The county says 43% of the population has had at least one shot.

Onslow officials are concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the possibility of the pandemic strengthening.

They’re still offering all three brands of vaccination on a walk-in basis at the Onslow County Health Department. StarMed (starmed.care) has some incentives including gift cards for those willing to get their vaccination.

