North Carolina logs over 4,300 new cases of COVID-19

(WBTV | WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours have raced past the 4,000 mark for the first time in months.

NCDHHS said that there were 4,331 new cases of the virus, up from Wednesday’s tally of 3,413.

The last time we were over 4,300 cases was on February 8th of this year.

Our daily percent positive sits at 10.4%.

Hospitalizations rose yet again with 1,651 people receiving care for the virus. Officials have said the people continuing to be hospitalized by the virus are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

The state said that 13,724 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

