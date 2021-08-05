NCDOT warning about OBX standing water on Highway 12

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials are warning folks on the Outer Banks about flooding on Highway 12.

NCDOT said that it’s continuing to see standing rainwater along section of the highway from the Basnight Bridge south to Cape Hatteras and also on Ocracoke.

“The road is open and passable, but PLEASE SLOW DOWN. Pipes and ditches are clear, but it will take a little time for all the rain we’ve had to recede,” NCDOT wrote on Twitter.

