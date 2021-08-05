Martin General Hospital restricts all visitation amid COVID-19 spread

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In the CDC Covid Data Tracker on Thursday, most of North Carolina was red, meaning the level of community transmission is high.

That color led Martin General Hospital to put visitor restrictions in place.

“We’re not allowing any visitors that are non-patients and people that don’t have to be in the hospital,” CEO/CFO John Jacobson said. “We are allowing people who are patient advocates and of course if there’s an end-of-life situation, for our family members to see their loved one.”

Martin County wasn’t red two weeks ago in the state’s county alert system, which NCDHHS said will be updated soon.

NCDHHS COVID-19 County Alert System updated July 22, 2021. (WITN)

“Well the vast majority of the state’s gonna be in the same category because we’ve just seen in the last week a significant uptick in the number of cases,” Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health Director Wes Gray said. “So I anticipate that vast majority of the counties would be in that same boat.”

Martin County reported 20 new cases on Thursday. Their total case count at 2,523.

Gray added Martin County’s percent positive rate of new cases is at least 14%, compared to Washington and Tyrrell at 5%.

The majority of the new cases are unvaccinated and young people. Although less than half of Martin County’s population is vaccinated, the 65 and older population has a higher vaccine rate.

“I encourage anybody 12 and older that can get the vaccine to get the vaccine. That’s the best way to stop this increase and stop this pandemic,” Gray said.

Jacobson echoed Gray and added the public continue practicing the three W’s.

“I know some people were kind of grateful that we were coming out of this but, you can’t get too lax,” Jacobson said.

Martin County resident Nedra Harris stopped by the hospital for her husband before learning about the updates.

“If you have loved ones in the hospital, you can’t see them, it’s frightening because you don’t know if you’ll ever see them again if they have the disease,” Harris said. “And I’ve been sick myself, so I know that it’s not comfortable thing to be sick and can’t see your loved ones. Then at the same time, I’m pleased with it because I want to know that we’re gonna be safe.”

