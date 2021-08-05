Little League Softball World Series will mean road closure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville is getting set to host the Little League Softball World Series and there is a road restriction you’ll want to be aware of.

The games will take place from August 10 through the 18th at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

The city says in an effort to ensure the safety of participants and spectators, Elm Street between 14th street and 10th street will be closed beginning August 11 until August 18. Detours will be posted.

Transportation will be provided for participating players and coaches, while public parking for the event will be available in the College Hill Drive parking lot located near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive.

Members of the public will access Elm Street Park from the College Hill parking lot via the Green Mill Run Greenway.

The games are expected to generate an estimated economic impact of over $857,500 to the Greenville-Pitt County economy.

