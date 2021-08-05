Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday

Highs will peak in the low 80s with returning sunshine.
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: Much quieter weather will build in Thursday and persist though Friday. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s both days with mostly sunny skies on Thursday giving way to building clouds on Friday.

The next rain chance will arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through from the south. Scattered showers and storms will bring about 1.00″ of rain on average with a low risk of severe storms. We’ll go back to dry on Sunday with temps climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday

Mostly sunny inland with a 20% chance of rain along the coast. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW-10.

Friday

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: South 10.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend storms
Potential Rainfall through Wednesday
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Flash Flood Watch Tuesday through Thursdsay
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms exit