Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Highs will peak in the low 80s with returning sunshine.
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Much quieter weather will build in Thursday and persist though Friday. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s both days with mostly sunny skies on Thursday giving way to building clouds on Friday.
The next rain chance will arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through from the south. Scattered showers and storms will bring about 1.00″ of rain on average with a low risk of severe storms. We’ll go back to dry on Sunday with temps climbing to the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday
Mostly sunny inland with a 20% chance of rain along the coast. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW-10.
Friday
Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: South 10.