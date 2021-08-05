Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday

Forecast Discussion: Much quieter weather will build in Thursday and persist though Friday. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s both days with mostly sunny skies on Thursday giving way to building clouds on Friday.

The next rain chance will arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through from the south. Scattered showers and storms will bring about 1.00″ of rain on average with a low risk of severe storms. We’ll go back to dry on Sunday with temps climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday

Mostly sunny inland with a 20% chance of rain along the coast. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW-10.

Friday

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: South 10.