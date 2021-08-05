Jacksonville to host rescheduled National Night Out tonight

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police will host their rescheduled National Night Out Thursday evening after the event was rained out earlier this week.

The event will be from 5-9 p.m. at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville.

The goal is to promote police-community relations. Officials say this is a fun way for the family to meet officers and first responders across the county.

There will be live music, more than 100 vendors, 20 food trucks, games and fireworks. The event is free for the whole family.

