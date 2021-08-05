Insurance company gives small business owners chance to win $5,000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A California-based insurance company is giving small business owners a chance to win $5,000.

NEXT Insurance is launching its “Tell Me” Challenge Sweepstakes, which is following the social media trend of “tell me you’re a small business owner, without telling me you’re a small business owner.”

To participate in the sweepstakes, applicants must send photos or videos less than 30 second in length that represent them as a small business owner.

The sweepstakes rules also state, business owners may not explicitly show their business’ name, logo or any other recognizable feature.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 27, and a winner will be announced on Sept. 10. The winner will receive a $5,000 Visa gift card.

