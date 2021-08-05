Advertisement

House budget writers start unveiling spending proposals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The mostly behind-the-scenes work of North Carolina House budget writers fashioning a proposed two-year government spending plan is getting unveiled.

The House scheduled several subcommittee meetings on Thursday to consider spending and policy items for most government agencies. The meetings mark a key step toward rolling out a complete budget bill and the full House voting on it by the end of next week.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved its own plan in June. The two chambers ultimately will have to work out differences to get a final spending plan on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Cooper wants input on that final plan.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend storms
Animals lives at risk if not adopted in Beaufort County