House budget writers start unveiling spending proposals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The mostly behind-the-scenes work of North Carolina House budget writers fashioning a proposed two-year government spending plan is getting unveiled.

The House scheduled several subcommittee meetings on Thursday to consider spending and policy items for most government agencies. The meetings mark a key step toward rolling out a complete budget bill and the full House voting on it by the end of next week.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved its own plan in June. The two chambers ultimately will have to work out differences to get a final spending plan on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Cooper wants input on that final plan.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.