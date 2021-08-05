Former ECU track and field star Butts-Townsend competes at Tokyo Olympics, Adebayo set to receive Olympic medal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Northside high school basketball star Bam Adebayo and the USA men’s national basketball team have reached the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. Adebayo had 3 points and 8 rebounds for Team USA in their 97-78 semifinal victory over Australia. The Miami Heat star will come back to the states with a medal regardless of Friday night’s result against France. They play at 10:30 PM North Carolina time. The French are the only team to beat the U.S. so far in the tournament.

Former ECU track and field star Tynita Butts-Townsend competed in the high jump at the Tokyo games. She did not reach the 6 foot 4 inch qualifying mark. But going to the Olympics is a major accomplishment for the 7-time ECU All-American.

North Carolina native and former UNC pitcher Ryder Ryan threw a perfect inning and two thirds to get the win for team USA baseball in the Olympic semifinals. The Americans beat South Korea 7-2 to reach the gold medal game on Saturday against host Japan.

