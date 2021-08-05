Advertisement

Former ECU track and field star Butts-Townsend competes at Tokyo Olympics, Adebayo set to receive Olympic medal

North Carolina notes from the Tokyo games
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball during the team's exhibition basketball game...
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball during the team's exhibition basketball game against Nigeria on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Northside high school basketball star Bam Adebayo and the USA men’s national basketball team have reached the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. Adebayo had 3 points and 8 rebounds for Team USA in their 97-78 semifinal victory over Australia. The Miami Heat star will come back to the states with a medal regardless of Friday night’s result against France. They play at 10:30 PM North Carolina time. The French are the only team to beat the U.S. so far in the tournament.

Former ECU track and field star Tynita Butts-Townsend competed in the high jump at the Tokyo games. She did not reach the 6 foot 4 inch qualifying mark. But going to the Olympics is a major accomplishment for the 7-time ECU All-American.

North Carolina native and former UNC pitcher Ryder Ryan threw a perfect inning and two thirds to get the win for team USA baseball in the Olympic semifinals. The Americans beat South Korea 7-2 to reach the gold medal game on Saturday against host Japan.

